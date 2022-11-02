 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reminder: On Election Day, Auburn residents can vote at any city polling site

A large crowd gathers for the official opening of the new Auburn Fire Department's firehouse on Seminary Street.

If you are a registered voter who lives in the city of Auburn, you no longer have an assigned polling location. 

The change took effect over the summer for the primary elections in June and August. The Cayuga County Board of Elections received state approval to have four polling locations. City residents who are registered to vote can cast their ballot at any of the four sites. 

The polling sites are: 

• Auburn Alliance Church, 630 N. Seward Ave.

• Auburn Fire Department, 31 Seminary St.

• Auburn Enlarged City School District administrative offices, 78 Thornton Ave.

• Casey Park Recreation Center, 150 N. Division St. 

The locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. 

The county could consolidate the city's polling locations because of the use of on-demand ballot printers. When a voter signs in, a poll worker enters their information to produce the correct ballot. The ballot is then printed for the voter. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.





