Renewable natural gas project up and running at Cayuga County farm

A renewable energy project in Cayuga County was celebrated Friday with a ribbon-cutting for the commissioning of a natural gas facility at Spruce Haven Farm on White Road in Fleming.

The process begins with anaerobic digestion of dairy manure. A digester produces renewable natural gas that is upgraded to pipeline quality, compressed and injected into an existing interstate pipeline adjacent to the farm.

The company in charge of the project said that Spruce Haven is Cayuga RNG’s first of four announced projects in the Finger Lakes region. Spruce Haven incorporates an anaerobic digester that generates biogas. The biogas is then processed through gas upgrading equipment, generating pipeline quality gas. The Spruce Haven project is anticipated to produce 50 million cubic feet of renewable natural gas annually from on-site dairy manure.

The supply will be delivered to a local natural gas utility serving its regional distribution system. The project was developed by Cayuga RNG Holdings, a joint venture of UGI Energy Services and Global Common Ventures. The aim of the project is to increase the use of renewable energy while reducing waste and long-term greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing water quality.

“We are excited to commission our first RNG project in New York,” Executive Vice President of Natural Gas, UGI Corp., Robert Beard said in a news release. “Renewable natural gas projects, like this one at Spruce Haven Farm, provide an environmentally friendly energy source. In addition, these projects provide an opportunity to work with farmers like Doug Young, whose critical work is helping to feed the region and the country. Spruce Haven RNG is one of several renewable projects within UGI’s portfolio that will advance our long-term sustainable strategy.”

“We are thrilled for the commissioning of Spruce Haven RNG,” Doug Young, Managing Member of Spruce Haven Farm, said. “We appreciate our partnership with Cayuga RNG, as we have been waiting 20 years to bring RNG to market.”

UGI Energy Services markets natural gas, electricity and liquid fuels to commercial, institutional and industrial customers at approximately 43,000 locations in eleven eastern states and Washington, D.C. To learn more, visit www.ugies.com.

“We look forward to growing Cayuga RNG, starting with Spruce Haven RNG,” GCV President Robert J. Foxen said. “With UGIES’ support, the dairy industry can become more environmentally sustainable while reducing the demand for fossil fuels. These types of projects also provide family-owned and operated financial support by monetizing a former waste stream.”