Renowned journalist from Auburn passes away at 84

James Fowler Ridgeway, an Auburn native who went on to a long and impactful career in investigative journalism, passed away Feb. 13 in Washington, D.C. He was 84.
According to obituaries for Ridgeway in The New York Times, The Washington Post and other outlets, he was born Nov. 1, 1936, to George and Florence Ridgeway. George, who was educated at Princeton, worked as a professor of history at Wells College in Aurora in the 1930s and 1940s, a representative of the college told The Citizen.
After attending school in Washington and then Princeton himself, James began his journalism career at The Wall Street Journal.
He joined The New Republic in 1962, and married an editor there, Patricia Dodge, in 1966. Ridgeway later worked as the Washington correspondent for The Village Voice for 30 years. He also wrote for The New York Times, The Nation, Mother Jones, The Guardian, The Observer and other publications, and authored 19 books during his career.
Ridgeway is remembered in his obituaries as a muckraker in the best sense of the word. One of his first big stories saw him work with Ralph Nader, then an unknown, to document the lack of regulation in the auto industry. The 1964 article was a turning point in Nader's efforts to force the industry to adopt safety features like seat belts, he said.
“I have never met a more honest, meticulous, humble, productive reporter with such a thirst for justice,” Nader said of Ridgeway. "He had curiosity — that was the key thing."
Through journalism, Ridgeway would also work to expose the environmental damage done by the coal, gas and oil industries in books like "The Politics of Ecology." He later reported extensively on the Ku Klux Klan and other far-right movements, and his 1990 book on the subject, "Blood in the Face," became a documentary the following year.
Toward the end of his career, Ridgeway's attention turned to incarceration, and solitary confinement in particular. He co-founded the website Solitary Watch to publish letters from prison inmates, and made weekly trips to his local post office, with a walker, to collect them. He responded to as many as he could, he wrote on the site.
"Some of these people have done very bad things in their lives. Others not so much. People get sent to solitary in the United States for a panoply of absurd reasons — having too many postage stamps, smoking a cigarette, refusing to cut their hair," he wrote. "But after reading these letters, I can’t accept that even the worst of them deserve to live this way."
Ridgeway is survived by his wife, as well as his son, David.
