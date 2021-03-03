Renowned journalist from Auburn passes away at 84

James Fowler Ridgeway, an Auburn native who went on to a long and impactful career in investigative journalism, passed away Feb. 13 in Washington, D.C. He was 84.

According to obituaries for Ridgeway in The New York Times, The Washington Post and other outlets, he was born Nov. 1, 1936, to George and Florence Ridgeway. George, who was educated at Princeton, worked as a professor of history at Wells College in Aurora in the 1930s and 1940s, a representative of the college told The Citizen.

After attending school in Washington and then Princeton himself, James began his journalism career at The Wall Street Journal.

He joined The New Republic in 1962, and married an editor there, Patricia Dodge, in 1966. Ridgeway later worked as the Washington correspondent for The Village Voice for 30 years. He also wrote for The New York Times, The Nation, Mother Jones, The Guardian, The Observer and other publications, and authored 19 books during his career.

Ridgeway is remembered in his obituaries as a muckraker in the best sense of the word. One of his first big stories saw him work with Ralph Nader, then an unknown, to document the lack of regulation in the auto industry. The 1964 article was a turning point in Nader's efforts to force the industry to adopt safety features like seat belts, he said.