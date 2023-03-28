U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney is inviting high school students in the 24th Congressional District, which includes all of Cayuga County, to enter the annual Congressional Art Competition.

Many forms of artwork, such as collages, drawings, paintings and photography, may be submitted. The entries can be up to 28 inches long by 28 inches wide, up to four inches deep and must not weigh more than 15 pounds. More information about the contest, including the rules and release form, are available at tenney.house.gov/services/art-competition.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, April 21. The artwork must be delivered to one of Tenney's district offices in Lockport, Oswego or Victor.

The winner, which will be selected by a panel of judges, will have their artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

"This competition is an incredible way for students to showcase their artistic abilities," Tenney said in a statement. "Every year, I am in awe of the talent of the students in our district, and I look forward to seeing all the great artwork that is submitted this year."

Cayuga County students have been successful in past Congressional Art Competitions. When former U.S. Rep. John Katko represented the county, students from Union Springs High School won the contest four of the last six years.

The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982. Over the past four decades, more than 650,000 high school students have entered the contest.