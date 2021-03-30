Rep. John Katko invites CNY students to enter Congressional Art Competition

U.S. Rep. John Katko is inviting high school students in the 24th Congressional District to enter the annual Artistic Discovery Congressional Art Competition.

Katko, R-Camillus, has hosted the competition every year since taking office in 2015. Other members of Congress also participate in the program.

The winners of the competition from each congressional district have their artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

To enter the competition, students must submit their artwork and the student information and release form to one of Katko's district offices by April 23.

The artwork may be up to 26 inches wide by 26 inches tall by four inches thick. It must be two-dimensional, original in concept, design and execution, and weigh no more than 15 pounds. It also must not violate any U.S. copyright laws.

Accepted artwork includes paintings, drawings, collages, prints, mixed media, computer-generated art and photography.

The contest is open to high school students in the 24th district, which includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus the western part of Oswego County.

"The winning piece will be hung up in the U.S. Capitol for one year, so visitors from across the country and around the world can see firsthand the impressive artistic talent we have in central New York," Katko said. "I encourage all interested local young artists to check out my website (katko.house.gov) for guidelines."

