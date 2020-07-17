Rep. John Katko to hold telephone town hall for seniors

Rep. John Katko to hold telephone town hall for seniors

U.S. Rep. John Katko will hold a telephone town hall for older residents of the 24th Congressional District. 

The telephone town hall is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, July, 21. To sign up for the call, fill out the form at katko.house.gov/services/telephone-town-hall. The deadline to sign up is Monday night. 

In addition to participating by phone, the conversation will be streamed live on Katko's Facebook page, facebook.com/repjohnkatko

Katko will be joined by an Internal Revenue Service representative to answer question about tax filings, economic impact payments and other topics. 

Rep. John Katko headshot

U.S. Rep. John Katko represents the 24th Congressional District comprised of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, along with the western portion of Oswego County. 
