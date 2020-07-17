Rep. John Katko to hold telephone town hall for seniors

U.S. Rep. John Katko will hold a telephone town hall for older residents of the 24th Congressional District.
The telephone town hall is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, July, 21. To sign up for the call, fill out the form at katko.house.gov/services/telephone-town-hall. The deadline to sign up is Monday night.
In addition to participating by phone, the conversation will be streamed live on Katko's Facebook page, facebook.com/repjohnkatko.
Katko will be joined by an Internal Revenue Service representative to answer question about tax filings, economic impact payments and other topics.
