Rep. John Katko to hold telephone town hall for seniors

U.S. Rep. John Katko will hold a telephone town hall for older residents of the 24th Congressional District.

The telephone town hall is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, July, 21. To sign up for the call, fill out the form at katko.house.gov/services/telephone-town-hall. The deadline to sign up is Monday night.

In addition to participating by phone, the conversation will be streamed live on Katko's Facebook page, facebook.com/repjohnkatko.

Katko will be joined by an Internal Revenue Service representative to answer question about tax filings, economic impact payments and other topics.

