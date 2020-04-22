Report: Cayuga County housing market slows

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

What had been a strong housing market weakened considerably in March throughout New York state, and Cayuga County was part of the trend, according to figures released this week by the New York State Association of Realtors.

Statewide closed sales fell 14.8% from March 2019 to March 2020, a drop the association attributed to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the economic slowdowns it has caused.

Prior to March, year-over-year sales volume had been growing. Despite the large decrease in March, first quarter closed sales only declined 0.8% annually.

"This underscores the impact of COVID-19 on what was a strong housing market to start 2020," NYSAR said in a press release.

The New York state data were reflected in Cayuga County. Closed sales in March dropped from 38 a year ago to 27 this year. First quarter sales in the county still managed a year-over-year increase, growing 5.5% to 115.

In a sign that the downward trend May continue, NYSAR also reported a steep drop in new listings in March. Statewide new listings totaled 14,055 homes, a 25.4% decrease.

Cayuga County new listings dropped from 91 in March 2019 to 58 this year. Quarterly new listings went from 193 to 166.