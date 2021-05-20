Report: Chris Cuomo advised brother on sex harassment claims

NEW YORK — CNN said Thursday it was "inappropriate" for anchor Chris Cuomo to have been involved in phone calls with the staff of his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, where strategies on how the governor should respond to sexual harassment allegations were allegedly discussed.

The network was responding to a story in The Washington Post that said Chris Cuomo had joined a series of conference calls with aides and advisers.

The host of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time" encouraged his brother to take a defiant position and not resign, the Post said, quoting two people present on one of the calls that the newspaper did not identify.

CNN said in a statement that Chris Cuomo has not been involved in the network's coverage of the allegations, either on the air or behind the scenes, because he could not be objective and often serves as a "sounding board" for his older brother.

"However, it was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the governor's staff, which Chris acknowledges," the network said. "He will not participate in such conversations going forward."

The network did not announce any disciplinary action against its show host.