Report: DEC could do better at controlling invasive species in New York

As boating season increases the risk of the spread of aquatic invasives, New York's boat inspection program is not operating as well as it could, according to a recent report.

An audit released last week by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said that the Department of Environmental Conservation "needs to improve efforts to control invasive species such as zebra mussels, hydrilla and giant hogweed that have established footholds across New York state and threaten native species, agriculture and tourism."

The boat inspection program, monitoring of environmental permits, and early identification of potential invasive species are all areas that need improvement, DiNapoli said.

“Invasive species can wreak havoc on our natural ecosystems and be harmful to people. They cause a loss of wildlife habitat, native plants, fish and animals as well as losses for farmers and industries that depend on outdoor activities,” DiNapoli said. “The agency has undertaken important steps to address this problem, but my auditors found several areas where DEC could strengthen its practices to identify non-native plants and animals and stop them from spreading. I urge DEC officials to follow our recommendations to protect New Yorkers and keep our precious natural resources intact.”