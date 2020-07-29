Report: DEC could do better at controlling invasive species in New York

As boating season increases the risk of the spread of aquatic invasives, New York's boat inspection program is not operating as well as it could, according to a recent report.
An audit released last week by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said that the Department of Environmental Conservation "needs to improve efforts to control invasive species such as zebra mussels, hydrilla and giant hogweed that have established footholds across New York state and threaten native species, agriculture and tourism."
The boat inspection program, monitoring of environmental permits, and early identification of potential invasive species are all areas that need improvement, DiNapoli said.
“Invasive species can wreak havoc on our natural ecosystems and be harmful to people. They cause a loss of wildlife habitat, native plants, fish and animals as well as losses for farmers and industries that depend on outdoor activities,” DiNapoli said. “The agency has undertaken important steps to address this problem, but my auditors found several areas where DEC could strengthen its practices to identify non-native plants and animals and stop them from spreading. I urge DEC officials to follow our recommendations to protect New Yorkers and keep our precious natural resources intact.”
As the state’s environmental regulatory agency, the audit said, oversight responsibilities to protect, improve, and conserve New York’s natural resources generally rest with DEC. To meet its responsibilities, DEC has implemented a range of programs and processes to help control the spread of both aquatic and terrestrial invasive species.
"DEC’s efforts include creating and posting required preventive signage in campgrounds and boat launch sites and contracting or partnering with boat stewards who are not DEC employees to inspect boats entering and exiting public waters to ensure they’re free of invasives, responding to outbreaks, and educating the public on reducing the spread of invasive aquatic plants and animals," DiNapoli said. "DEC also uses iMapInvasives (iMap), an online invasive species database, to document and share invasive and non-native species observations, surveys, assessments and treatment data."
In assessing the agency’s boat steward program, DiNapoli said that auditors discovered "stewards were not inspecting all watercraft launched or retrieved at some sites. In some instances, the location of the steward’s inspection station did not allow a clear view of watercraft launching or exiting, likely limiting their ability to monitor compliance with cleaning requirements. In other instances, stewards did not approach boaters they saw leaving the waterbody to ensure their vessels had been properly cleaned."
DEC could also improve the process for issuing and monitoring environmental permits to mitigate the potential spread of invasive species, DiNapoli said, through activities such as mining, construction of dams, dredging, dock repairs.
"DEC’s system does not track whether environmental permits contain conditions for preventing the spread of invasive species and as a result officials could not provide a complete population of all permits that contain these requirements," the audit said.
DEC may also be missing opportunities for early identification of potential invasive species, the audit said.
"While the department actively participates in early detection methods, such as trap checking, to identify specific forest-related invasive species, the traps are not always thoroughly checked for all potential invasive species."
The audit made the following recommendations to the DEC:
• Develop a process to: regularly communicate duties and responsibilities to registered boat owners and stewards; monitor steward performance; and coordinate with other oversight entities to improve preventive efforts at public boat launches throughout the state.
• Develop and implement policies, procedures, or guidance on: issuing permits and monitoring compliance relating to invasive species; circumstances that warrant adding specific invasive species management mitigation provisions to permits; identifying non-native species and conditions that should trigger assessments for non-native species; and periodic complete testing of trap samples for potentially invasive species.
While generally agreeing with the audit’s findings, the DEC took exception to the audit's description of "incomplete" assessments of invasive species that it said were actually complete. The DEC said that it would work on recommendations made in the audit to better communicate duties and responsibilities to boat steward, monitor steward performance and improve preventive efforts at boat launches statewide. The agency said it is also improving concerns over invasive species when it comes to construction projects involving streams and wetlands, and to make its invasive species database iMapInvasives better known and more consistently utilized.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.