Report of a man with a gun sends police scrambling, snarls traffic in Auburn

Police surrounded an Auburn motel Thursday afternoon and blocked off a busy stretch of road for more that 90 minutes after receiving a report that a man was pointing a gun out of a window.

The incident was reported at about 4 p.m. at Grant Motel, 255 Grant Ave., on the north side of the road between Auburn Plaza and Walmart.

Police were using a loudspeaker to communicate with people in the motel, at one point calling two by name and insisting they "come out one at a time with your hands up."

The incident disrupted traffic in the busy commercial neighborhood, with police shutting down traffic in both directions on Grant Avenue. Eastbound traffic was being directed onto McIntosh Drive, and westbound traffic was blocked off at the intersection with John Walsh Boulevard and Brookside Drive.

Lasca's restaurant, across the street from the motel, is currently closed for a prescheduled vacation. Walmart remained open for business. Police set up a command post at the nearby Speedway convenience store.

Police radio transmissions at about 6:55 p.m. indicated that the standoff had come to a conclusion and that a total of three people had been taken into custody.

