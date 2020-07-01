Report: School closures in New York led to inequitable online learning

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has talked frequently in recent weeks about the inequities in schools amid the protests after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

He said one of the reforms for the state and the nation should be addressing the gaps in education between wealthy and poor schools.

"Let's talk about education equality because we have two education systems, one for the rich and one for the poor," Cuomo said June 12 when he signed a package of police reforms.

"And you want to talk about justice, opportunity for all, why does one child who happens to be born to a poor family have a second rate education to children who are born in wealthier communities?"

Still, New York faces a $13 billion revenue hole because of the economic shutdowns caused by the coronavirus, and that could mean a 20% cut in education aid if the federal government doesn't provide a bailout, Cuomo has warned.

The state Education Department nor Cuomo's office has released a plan to reopen schools in the fall, and Cuomo warned Sunday any reopening could be delayed if the virus' spread doesn't come down across the country — even as New York's infection rate hit new lows.