Researchers work to pinpoint sources of nutrients entering Cayuga Lake

Researchers have gotten additional financial assistance in working to track down specific sources of nutrients entering the Cayuga Lake watershed.

SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry on Friday reported that the Cayuga Lake Watershed Network recently received support from the Fred L. Emerson Foundation and Seneca Meadows, Inc. to continue water quality monitoring in tributaries of the northern Cayuga Lake watershed.

According to a news release, the funding provides the opportunity to collaborate with Drs. Hyatt Green and Michael Schummer of ESF to conduct novel microbial source tracking.

“The missing piece in improving water quality has been microbial source tracking, which provides a powerful tool to determine potential sources of nutrients entering the lake,” Schummer said in a statement. "The team aims to determine the precise sources of nutrient-loading to the lake, that can lead to harmful algal blooms, by using specific bacteria as tracers."

“We have some idea what tributaries contribute high levels of nutrients,” Green said, “but the next question is what to do about it because preventing agricultural runoff is very different from preventing leaky septic tanks.”