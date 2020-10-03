Residents displaced as fire damages home in Auburn

A home in Auburn was badly damaged by fire Saturday afternoon.

Auburn Fire Department Assistant Chief Michael Grady said the call for a blaze at 100 Owasco St. came in at 3:30 p.m.

Flames were shooting out of an second-story window shortly after firefighters arrived at the home.

Grady said the fire had been brought under control by 4:30 but firefighters remained at the scene looking for any hot spots that might still be present.

Fire investigators were on the scene Saturday evening. The investigation into the cause was ongoing and it wasn't immediately known how the fire started.

Grady said there were no injuries reported.

Cayuga County 911 said that the Red Cross was called to help three people who would need emergency housing because of the fire.

