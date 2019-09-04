The two occupants of an Ira home were displaced Wednesday after a afternoon fire destroyed the structure, firefighters said.
The building at 3787 Carter Road was reported to be fully involved in flames shortly after the initial call for help went out at about 4:20 p.m, according to Cayuga County 911 dispatchers.
Ira Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dan Baldwin later said the residents evacuated with no injuries and were being assisted by Red Cross.
A fill site was established so that tanker trucks could be refilled. Baldwin said high winds added to the flames, increasing the amount of water needed to fight them down.
In addition to Ira, Cato, Victory, Lysander, Oswego Town, Hannibal, Granby Center, Cody Fair Haven, Plainville, Red Creek, and Conquest fire departments assisted at the scene, along with CIMVAC Ambulance, state police, and the Cayuga County Emergency Management Office.
The area of the fire was just west of Onondaga County and south of the border with Oswego County.
The blaze was reported as being knocked down at around 5:40 p.m., 911 dispatchers said, and firefighters were all clear of the scene as of 9 p.m.