Residents invited to learn about large-scale solar farm proposed for S. Cayuga County

Developers of a large-scale solar farm proposed in the southern Cayuga County towns of Genoa and Venice are inviting residents to meet with them at what are being called "office hours" events.

Texas-based ConnectGen is looking to develop a 300-megawatt solar generating facility on land it would lease from property owners totaling about 1,620 acres along the Route 34 corridor, according to a website for the proposal. The project must be approved by the state's Office of Renewable Energy Siting, an agency established by green energy legislation in 2020 that aimed to streamline the review process.

The project, called Havest Hills Solar Farm, has secured New York state financial support through the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

To give residents in the project area a chance to ask questions and learn more about the project, ConnectGen has scheduled "office hours" from 8 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the Treleaven Wines indoor tasting room, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry.

Company representatives will be there to answer questions and an archaeologist will provide information on upcoming cultural studies associated with the project review. Continental breakfast and coffee will be available in the morning hours, and appetizers and soft drinks will be provided in the afternoon hours.

The Harvest Hills project would be one of the largest solar farms in the state, even bigger than the 200-megawatt project under review by the state in the northern Cayuga County town of Conquest. That project, dubbed Garnett Energy Center, is being reviewed by New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment, which handled large-scale green energy generation proposals prior to the establishment of the Office of Renewable Energy Siting. A decision on the Conquest application is due by early November.