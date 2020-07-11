'Respect and honor': Vietnam veterans acknowledged as riders pass through Auburn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AUBURN — For Danny Baker, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride is not a simple joy ride. It's a tribute to fallen heroes.

The 12th annual event featured riders on motorcycles and other vehicles — many of them Vietnam War veterans — cutting through a 100-mile trek from Owego to the American Legion in Hannibal along Route 38, named the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor. The riders made their way into Auburn Saturday afternoon, where a small but vocal group cheered and waved flags as the ride went by Memorial City Hall.

The ride was sponsored by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapters 377, 480 and Chapter 704, and Blue Knights Chapter 17. Baker, a Vietnam veteran and a former officer with the Ithaca Police Department, co-created the event with his brother Harvey Baker and others as a way to acknowledge two upstate New York men who died in the war.

Robert Stryker, born in Auburn, and Terrence Graves, who grew up in Groton, both posthumously received the Medal of Honor for "saving their fellow men and dying in the process" in Vietnam, Baker said. Baker, a founding member of the chapter 33 group and a member of the Blue Knights Chapter 17, said that he knew Graves while growing up.

"The ride is to honor them," Baker said.