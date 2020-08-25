Restaurants, bars, stores in New York cleared to administer overdose-reversal treatments

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An expansion of the Good Samaritan law in New York state allows more businesses and public places to administer opioid overdose reversal medication without fear of liability.

Legislation signed Monday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo authorizes the use of opioid antagonists such as Naloxone by additional people and entities. According to a news release, the measure "expands the entities authorized to possess, distribute and administer an opioid overdose reversal medication to restaurants, bars, malls, beauty parlors, theaters, hotels and retail establishments by adding them to the list of entities that are provided additional protection to encourage the possession and use of opioid antagonists."

The governor's office said that opioid-related overdose deaths frequently occur in public spaces but that many places have restricted the administration of overdose-reversal drugs on their premises due to the concern that they would not be covered under the current Good Samaritan law. This measure clarifies the application the law to ensure that as many entities as possible are covered under the law.

"People carrying and administering naloxone often make the difference between life and death for an individual suffering an opioid overdose," Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal, Chair of the Assembly Committee on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse said in a statement. "Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen overdose rates increasing nationwide, making access to naloxone even more critical in order to save lives and help individuals enter treatment. This new law will convey Good Samaritan protections and allow people in public accommodations around the State, including bars, restaurants and retail establishments, to carry and administer naloxone to those who may be suffering an overdose. As we continue to grapple with the overlapping opioid epidemic and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, expanding access to naloxone will be key to our efforts to save lives."

