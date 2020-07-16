Restaurants in Cayuga County area say 'most' customers OK with face masks

"People need to take it seriously, or we're going to get shut down again," he said. "They're going to blame the government, but it's just us doing it to ourselves."

The staff of Elephant and the Dove sometimes have to explain those consequences to customers when they stand up without face masks as well. But the staff, who wear masks, face shields and gloves themselves, have been trained to spot those situations, such as customers going to the bathroom without a mask. Staff approach them immediately, but professionally, Lischak said.

Hendrickson, meanwhile, tries to emphasize to resistant customers that they only have to wear face masks for 10 seconds on the way to their table, and any other time that they stand inside Parker's. She doesn't think that's so bad compared to the eight hours that staff have to wear masks. And the requirement protects them just as much as the customers, she noted.

"People look at us as the enemy when we tell them, but it's for everybody's good," she said. "There's really no reason you can't wear a mask for 10 seconds."

