Restaurants in Cayuga County area say 'most' customers OK with face masks

When bars and restaurants in New York state reopened in June, face masks joined shirts and shoes on the list of prerequisites to entry.
The protective coverings have been shown to significantly reduce the spread of the coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic. That's why, since bars and restaurants in New York were allowed to reopen for outdoor seating June 4 and limited indoor seating June 12, the state has required customers to wear face masks on the premises anytime they're not seated.
Most customers understand the requirement and the reason for it, said Carol Hendrickson, manager of Parker's Grille & Tap House in Auburn.
"Most customers are very considerate and go along with it," she said.
"But," she continued, "Once in a while, I get, 'You're taking away my rights,' 'I don't care,' 'If you make me wear a mask I'm gonna sue you.'"
Indeed, bars and restaurants in the Cayuga County area have not been immune to the curiously polarizing effect of face masks.
In addition to Parker's, Prison City Pub & Brewery asked customers to "stop giving our staff a hard time about (having to wear them) and move on" on Facebook about a week after reopening.
Bars and restaurants in the Cayuga County area can reopen for indoor seating today, but it still won't be business as usual.
And in Skaneateles, Mexican restaurant Elephant and the Dove has also seen its share of complaints about the requirement, said Michael Lischak, general manager of The Krebs. (The menu of both Adam Weitsman-owned restaurants is being served at the Elephant and the Dove during the pandemic, and Lischak is overseeing operations there.)
Though at least one customer has refused to enter the village restaurant because of the mask requirement, Lischak said he and his staff have been able to talk down others. One was accosting a hostess when Lischak approached. He simply explained that the requirement is state policy that must be followed or else the restaurant could face fines, the loss of its liquor license or even closure.
"People need to take it seriously, or we're going to get shut down again," he said. "They're going to blame the government, but it's just us doing it to ourselves."
The staff of Elephant and the Dove sometimes have to explain those consequences to customers when they stand up without face masks as well. But the staff, who wear masks, face shields and gloves themselves, have been trained to spot those situations, such as customers going to the bathroom without a mask. Staff approach them immediately, but professionally, Lischak said.
Hendrickson, meanwhile, tries to emphasize to resistant customers that they only have to wear face masks for 10 seconds on the way to their table, and any other time that they stand inside Parker's. She doesn't think that's so bad compared to the eight hours that staff have to wear masks. And the requirement protects them just as much as the customers, she noted.
"People look at us as the enemy when we tell them, but it's for everybody's good," she said. "There's really no reason you can't wear a mask for 10 seconds."
Those who've objected to the requirement at Parker's are often elderly, Hendrickson continued, and not regulars. She believes the regulars are mostly staying home because they're concerned that tourists are bringing the coronavirus to the Finger Lakes. But she also believes the regulars are the ones driving her takeout business "through the roof," making up for the 50% loss of indoor seating capacity under the state's reopening guidance. The restaurant didn't offer takeout when it was closed to seating because of the competitiveness of the Auburn dining scene, she said.
Parker's will continue to offer takeout if the state closes bars and restaurants to seating again, Hendrickson said. She obviously hopes that doesn't happen. But the spikes in new COVID-19 cases in states like Texas and California, and the second shutdown in the latter, worry both her and Lischak that the same could happen in New York — particularly if people don't wear face masks.
"This is our livelihood," Lischak said. "If people aren't going to follow protocol, then they don't care about our jobs. If they did, and want to keep us open, then they'd be following the guidelines."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
