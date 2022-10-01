Restored marker denotes 'historical bond' between Auburn and volunteer firefighters group

AUBURN — One hundred and fifty years after a state volunteer firefighters association was formed in Auburn, a historical marker acknowledging the city's connection to the group has been restored.

The Firefighters Association of the State of New York held an event celebrating 150 years in operation with an rededication event for a historic marker at Auburn's public safety building Saturday.

A resolution approved by the Auburn City Council in March 2021 regarding the marker said the association, which used to be called the Firemen's Association of the State of New York, held its first convention in October 1872 in Auburn. A roadside marker that said the group's first meeting was in the city was put up in front of the Cayuga Museum of History and Art in the early 1970s, the city said, but the marker was taken out of its roadside spot around the early 2000s and included in the museum's collection.

The museum's board of directors approved for the historical marker to be transferred to the city of Auburn. The council approved that March 2021 resolution to accept the marker and "restore the condition of the marker" to be added to the public safety building, which houses the Auburn Fire Department and was completed later that year.

At the beginning of Saturday's event, association secretary John D'Alessandro told the over 40 people at the ceremony that a part of the event was to "renew the historical bond" between the city and the association. He motioned to Auburn Fire Chief Mark Fritz.

"Chief, I know a lot of things have changed in 150 years, but historically, we'll always have that bond to this department from day one, literally day one," D'Alessandro said as the crowd applauded.

Auburn Major Mike Quill, a former Auburn fire chief, said his father also retired from the AFD. The mayor also said "loved the comradery, the friendship, the fellowship" of the department.

"I was a Vietnam veteran in the Marine Corps. When I left there, I kind of felt left out of something, I was missing something. When I had the opportunity to go to the fire department, it redeveloped the comradery, the trust in your teammates, Quill said. He later asked that the attendees with the firefighter's association not "wait 100 years" to come back to Auburn, which garnered laughs.

Other speakers at the event included association president Edward Tase Jr., first association vice president Eugene Perry and The Rev. Barrie-Lyn Foster, who gave the dedication prayer at the event and the benediction.

Fritz, who had worked with the AFD for years before becoming the fire chief in 2020, noted he had been a volunteer firefighter with a different fire department and praised volunteer firefighters for their work, saying the Auburn department "has and will continue to support our brothers and sisters outside our borders with whatever help we can provide."

At the end of his remarks, Frtiz said the AFD is honored to host the historical marker.

"We take that seriously ... every new firefighter that comes through these doors with see this plaque and know where we got started, and that's important," he continued. "We won't lose sight of where we came from as we move and look to the future so again, thank you for the honor of coming here today and I promise you, the marker is in very good hands."