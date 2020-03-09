Retired employees sue Cayuga County over increased drug co-pays

Retired Cayuga County employees are suing the county over changes to prescription drug co-payment coverage.
The county is accused of violating the terms of contract negotiations with a class of "no less than 125" retired county employees, their spouses and dependents who were covered under contract agreements between the county and Cayuga County Local 806, the local bargaining unit of the Civil Service Employees Association.
The class action lawsuit was filed Feb. 27 in New York State Supreme Court and identifies six retirees intended to represent the entire affected class of people. Cayuga County Treasurer James Orman and Legislature Chair Aileen McNabb-Coleman are also named as defendants in their official capacities with the county.
The county allegedly imposed new and increased prescription drug co-payments on former county employees who retired between Jan. 1, 2005 and March 1, 2014, under a different health insurance contract agreed to between the county and the union for 2005 to 2008.
That plan set co-payments at $15 for non-generic drugs and $7 for generic drugs. The lawsuit claims no changes were made to health insurance coverage for county employees bargaining with CSEA until a three-tier prescription drug plan went into effect March 1, 2014.
The new plan agreed to by CSEA and the county set co-payments at $5 for generic drugs, $15 for preferred brands and $30 for non-preferred brands. Mail ordered 90-day supplies of prescriptions were set at $10, $30 and $60 respectively.
Orman sent correspondences to the retirees, spouses and dependents represented in the lawsuit "on or about" Feb. 1, 2014 to inform them that the "prescription drug changes recently negotiated between CSEA and the County" were being implemented on them effective the following month, according to the lawsuit.
However, the lawsuit claims the county is "obligated to maintain prescription drug co-payments equivalent to those in effect at the time each Plaintiff retired, by reason of the aforementioned contracts."
Because these changes were imposed, the complaint claims the class is subject to increased co-payments for certain drugs — "costs for which they previously were not liable, and are not receiving benefits to which they were previously entitled."
The lawsuit asks the state Supreme Court to find the county breached its contract with the plaintiffs and order the county to reimburse each member of the class for "additional outlays and expenditures" with interest, as well as the cost of bringing the action.
Cayuga County Attorney Christopher Palermo couldn't be reached for comment on Monday, and the county hasn't filed an answer to the complaint as of late Monday afternoon.
