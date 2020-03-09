Retired employees sue Cayuga County over increased drug co-pays

Orman sent correspondences to the retirees, spouses and dependents represented in the lawsuit "on or about" Feb. 1, 2014 to inform them that the "prescription drug changes recently negotiated between CSEA and the County" were being implemented on them effective the following month, according to the lawsuit.

However, the lawsuit claims the county is "obligated to maintain prescription drug co-payments equivalent to those in effect at the time each Plaintiff retired, by reason of the aforementioned contracts."

Because these changes were imposed, the complaint claims the class is subject to increased co-payments for certain drugs — "costs for which they previously were not liable, and are not receiving benefits to which they were previously entitled."

The lawsuit asks the state Supreme Court to find the county breached its contract with the plaintiffs and order the county to reimburse each member of the class for "additional outlays and expenditures" with interest, as well as the cost of bringing the action.

Cayuga County Attorney Christopher Palermo couldn't be reached for comment on Monday, and the county hasn't filed an answer to the complaint as of late Monday afternoon.

Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.

