Retired New York lawmakers control vast campaign funds

Flanagan, a lawmaker for 34 years, announced he was retiring from the Legislature on June 16. On July 11, his campaign fund transferred less than 10% of its balance, $25,000, to the Republican Senate Campaign Committee. On June 30, Flanagan, the records show, gave $5,000 to the campaign of Angi Renna, a Republican running for a vacant Senate seat in Central New York.

Contacted by CNHI Monday, Flanagan said he has been generous with Republican campaign efforts and will be reviewing his options as to how he will deal with the balance in his campaign fund. He said he will not seek public office again.

"I am just getting ensconced in my new position," said Flanagan. "I will be helping, but I have no other details to offer you right now."

DeFrancisco, in a telephone interview, was noncommittal on what he will do with the $1.3 million remaining in his campaign account, though he noted he plans to donate some of it to charitable causes.

"I have given some small contribution so far, but we'll see what happens as we get closer" to the coming election season, he said.

Good government groups contend the campaign funds should be sent back to the donors or distributed to a bona fide nonprofit organization if the money was sent to an office holder who ends up resigning or losing an election.