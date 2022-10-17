Review: New NY Thruway rest stops offer better restaurants, less space

One step inside a new Thruway service area and you notice the difference.

For this review, I visited the first three service areas — Chittenango, Indian Castle and Junius Ponds — that reopened after being closed since July 21 for reconstruction. The service areas are either being rebuilt or improved as part of a $450 million project.

No state tax or toll dollars are being used to fund the upgrades. A private entity, Empire State Thruway Partners, which is led by Ireland-based Applegreen, was awarded the contract to operate the service areas for the next three decades.

Before visiting the service areas, I heard from readers who had few good things to say about the stops. Nearly every person complained about the lack of space — and they were right.

I went to Junius Ponds on a Friday night — the second day it was open to the public. There were several people inside, some of whom were getting food at Shake Shack — the first full-time Shake Shack location in upstate New York. The restaurants (Starbucks is the other) are located close to the front entrance, so people either in line waiting to order or people waiting for their food can spill into the walking space. It can make for a tight squeeze when trying to walk to the restrooms or the convenience store. Plus, there are seating areas on the opposite side of the restaurants. On busy days, you can see why that could be problematic.

But there is no better example of the lack of space than the restrooms. Restrooms at a service area are arguably its most important amenity. There aren't a lot of places to stop along the Thruway where there are restrooms easily accessible.

At Junius Ponds and, as I learned over the weekend, Chittenango and Indian Castle, the corridor leading to the bathrooms is tight. There are gender-neutral restrooms on your left and right in the small hallway that lead you to the men's and women's restrooms.

Inside the restrooms, it's confined. On the men's side, there are three stalls and four urinals. My wife tells me there are seven stalls on the women's side. At Indian Castle, where we stopped on a Saturday, there was a line for the women's restroom.

The restrooms should have been (and need to be) bigger. You can offer other amenities, such as dog parks, outdoor seating and electric vehicle chargers. But the restrooms are the important amenity of them all. These service areas make restrooms seem as if they are luxuries, not necessities.

One suggestion for Empire State Thruway Partners: At the remaining service areas that need to be reconstructed, ditch the large outdoor seating areas in favor of more interior space. It's silly to have outdoor seating that won't be needed for half the year because it snows in upstate New York. That space should be used to increase the building's available space.

There is one positive with this service area improvement project. The restaurants are clearly superior. Chittenango has Chick-fil-A, Indian Castle has Popeye's and Junius Ponds has Shake Shack. The food is a major upgrade over their predecessors. That's another reason why the lack of space is maddening. The restaurants could attract more people to these service areas. Why not give them more room to enjoy their meal?

Hopefully Empire State Thruway Partners listens to feedback from travelers who have stopped at the first three service areas that have reopened. It could help them avoid making the same mistakes again at other service areas that will be rebuilt over the next few years.