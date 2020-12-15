Review: No ethical lapses by Rochester mayor in Prude death

"In summary, OPI did not find any evidence that a city employee within its jurisdiction was more aware or more involved in the city's response to the death of Mr. Prude than each has publicly stated," the report said.

The investigation was among a series of recommendations that grew out of an internal review of the city's handling of Prude's arrest, the details of which were unknown to the public until his family held a news conference in September and released police body camera video.

Attorney General Letitia James announced her own investigation days later.

The video, obtained through a public records request, showed officers who encountered Prude running naked through the street putting a "spit hood" over his head and pinning him to the pavement for two minutes until he stopped breathing. Prude, a Black man, died when he was taken off life support a week later.

The Monroe County medical examiner listed the manner of death as homicide caused by "complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint."