A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for a recently opened veterans outpatient clinic in Auburn.
The event will be held Friday at the clinic, which is located at 47 E. Genesee St. and opened in August, according to a news release from the Syracuse Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The Syracuse center and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs gave the contract for the Auburn clinic to the Virginia-based health clinic operator STG International last year.
The company was picked over Auburn Community Hospital, which held the contract for the clinic for over 20 years. STG International was selected as a part of the Department of Veteran Affairs federal solicitation and award selection process, in which clinic contracts are bid every five years. The company proposed converting the new facility which formerly housed a Rite Aid pharmacy, into a clinic. Renovations took place earlier this year.
The news release said the new facility allows for "more timely access to primary care, diagnostic services, behavioral health and group therapy, and other services in an appropriately-sized, efficient facility for more than 1500 enrolled Veterans."
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Michael DelDuca, ambulatory care line manager at the Syracuse medical center, said in the press release that the new Auburn clinic permits "for significant expansion of specialty care and services provided at the former location."
“Our overall goal is to provide as many services as possible to our Veterans in their community to eliminate, where possible, the need to travel to the Medical Center in Syracuse”, DelDuca said in the news release.