'Rich and deep history': Guests returning to reopened Auburn cultural sites

"It's about what we expected and even better, because we're having more business than we can handle at the moment," Chabot said.

Next door, the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center was holding its farmers market Saturday. Since reopening June 16, nearly 600 visitors have come through, said Courtney Kasper, visitor experience manager for the center. Though those numbers are down from last year, Casper noted that given the outbreak, "it's a lot more than we probably anticipated."

People from across New York and different states such as Illinois and Colorado have stopped by the center, she said.

"There's been a lot of people, too, that quarantined here that were either from here or came to stay with family, so we've been able to introduce Auburn to people who aren't typically here because they live elsewhere," Kasper said.

With people outside the center for the farmers market, Shari Delisle and her granddaughter Michaela Hangen checked out the outside of the building. Delisle said she wanted to show Hangen the history of the area, as they both have keen interests in history. Delisle and Hangen, who were set to visit the Seward House Sunday, said they were enjoying themselves.