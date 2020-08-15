'Rich and deep history': Guests returning to reopened Auburn cultural sites

AUBURN — Museums and cultural sites in Auburn are reopening — and their visitors are coming back.
The Seward House Museum has had no shortage of visitors since opening up after being closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The museum became available for tours again Aug. 6 by reservations only. There is a six-person limit for an indoor tour and up to 10 for an outdoor tour.
"We have been almost completely filled out since we opened," Billye Chabot, the museum's executive director, said Saturday. She added that the museum will add an extra tour next week because "we hate to say 'No.'" When the museum is unable to accommodate guests, they have directed people to other cultural sites in the area.
Tours have gone well, Chabot said, with visitors being polite and no one refusing to wear masks, which are required. Various safety precautions have been implemented, such as hand sanitizer stations, social distancing and frequent cleaning.
Chabot said visitors have been coming from New York and New Jersey, mainly family units or couples. There has been more people from New York state overall than from Auburn, though members, who are largely from the local community, have also been visiting.
"It's about what we expected and even better, because we're having more business than we can handle at the moment," Chabot said.
Next door, the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center was holding its farmers market Saturday. Since reopening June 16, nearly 600 visitors have come through, said Courtney Kasper, visitor experience manager for the center. Though those numbers are down from last year, Casper noted that given the outbreak, "it's a lot more than we probably anticipated."
People from across New York and different states such as Illinois and Colorado have stopped by the center, she said.
"There's been a lot of people, too, that quarantined here that were either from here or came to stay with family, so we've been able to introduce Auburn to people who aren't typically here because they live elsewhere," Kasper said.
With people outside the center for the farmers market, Shari Delisle and her granddaughter Michaela Hangen checked out the outside of the building. Delisle said she wanted to show Hangen the history of the area, as they both have keen interests in history. Delisle and Hangen, who were set to visit the Seward House Sunday, said they were enjoying themselves.
"I just think that folks who live here in Auburn would do well to visit all of these sites because they're living right in the lap of some really rich and deep history, not just for the state but for the country, and most folks aren't aware of that," Delisle said.
Davana Robedee, program director for the Schweinfurth Art Center, said things have been going well since opening back up Aug. 11. There are "gentle reminders," she said, for social distancing on the floor.
The Schweinfurth is limited to 20 people at a time, but Robadee said entry is being spaced out out to ensure safety. People can pop in but reservations are encouraged.
Robedee said staff was thrilled that the annual "Made in NY" exhibit, currently going on through Sept. 26, didn't have to be canceled, since it normally starts in the spring.
"A lot of people are very loyal to us, and were excited to be back, and they came right away," Robedee said. "A lot of the artists in the exhibit have scheduled time to come."
Husband and wife Steve Harford and Sara Tracy, who were visiting, said they enjoy the center. Harford said he wanted to see the work of his friend Joe Kirchner, and the couple enjoys driving out to the around. Tracy said she was impressed by all the different artistic mediums on display.
For the Cayuga Museum of History and Art, program coordinator Karyn Radcliffe said some days have been busier than others, but attendance hasn't been much different than other years. The museum reopened earlier this month. Admission is reservation only, with up to 20 people total allowed in the museum during a two-hour block in the morning or afternoon, according to their website. Their new exhibit "Explore Your History: Nine Decades of Collecting," is on display.
Radcliffe said Cayuga Museum staff are grateful guests have followed heath and safety rules and are glad "people are feeling safe enough with what we're doing that they're coming out to see our museum."
She said she's glad people are still coming to see parts of local and American history during the pandemic.
"It's great that this is what they are choosing to come do," Radcliffe said. "I think we're living history right now, (the pandemic) is going to be in a museum some day," Radcliffe said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
