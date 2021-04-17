Rick Emanuel, former Citizen publisher and Auburn community leader, dies at 55

Emanuel also brought the Warm the Children program to Auburn that raises funds to purchase winter clothing for families in need every year.

"He was always pushing Auburn and Cayuga County to do better," Cosentino said. "He was just a compassionate soul."

Emanuel also exhibited this commitment to community service and betterment in Glens Falls and the Elmira/Corning areas, with equally long lists of board service and projects.

"I spent time working on community projects not because I was told to but because I always wanted to better the place where my children were growing up and my family lived," Emanuel wrote in a 2016 column he contributed for The Citizen's 200th anniversary.

In that same column, he also wrote of the special bond he had with Auburn.

"What I will always be most grateful for is a community that helped my family get through some very tough times. In a three-year period my wife and I lost three brothers, a mother and even a dog. The love and generosity of everyone that helped us through that time will stay with us for a lifetime. You should all be proud to live in a community that is always willing to come out and help each other."