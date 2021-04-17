Rick Emanuel, former Citizen publisher and Auburn community leader, dies at 55

Three upstate New York communities are mourning the death of Rick Emanuel, a longtime New York state newspaper industry leader who combined public service with business acumen throughout a career that included more than 20 years as a publisher.
Emanuel, 55, died unexpectedly Thursday at his home in Elmira. He was The Citizen's publisher from 1998 through 2008, when he became publisher of the Post-Star in Glens Falls.
Emanuel returned to help The Citizen as interim publisher for six months in 2013 while continuing to serve as publisher in Glens Falls. Both newspapers are owned by Davenport, Iowa-based Lee Enterprises. Most recently, Emanuel was senior director of sales for Gannett/USA Today Network, a position he began in 2019 following the merger of Gannett and GateHouse Media. He returned to his native Southern Tier region in 2014 to become GateHouse's senior group publisher for the north Atlantic region. That brought him back to the Corning Leader, where he started his newspaper career before coming to The Citizen.
During his time in Auburn, Emanuel oversaw The Citizen's shift from an afternoon to a morning publication, and he also launched The Citizen's Saturday print edition and oversaw the development of its website, auburnpub.com.
In all three communities where he served as a newspaper publisher, Emanuel was active in community service, serving on numerous nonprofit boards and championing a number of initiatives.
In Auburn, his board service include organizations such as the United Way of Cayuga County, Matthew House, the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce, Auburn Memorial Hospital and the Cayuga Community College Foundation. He was a founding member of the Blueprint Group, an initiative launched in 2006 that laid a foundation for a number of economic revitalization projects in Auburn over the following decade.
"He was a real champion for this community," said Guy Cosentino, a former Auburn mayor who wrote a twice-weekly column for The Citizen during Emanuel's years.
Emanuel was a board member of the Stardust Foundation, a philanthropic endeavor launched by the Bisgrove family, and continued to serve in that role even after relocation to Glens Falls. Cosentino, who served as executive director for the foundation, said Emanuel's leadership on the Blueprint Group and the foundation were critical in establishing the one-stop economic development program that now serves Cayuga County at 2 State St. in the city's downtown.
Emanuel also brought the Warm the Children program to Auburn that raises funds to purchase winter clothing for families in need every year.
"He was always pushing Auburn and Cayuga County to do better," Cosentino said. "He was just a compassionate soul."
Emanuel also exhibited this commitment to community service and betterment in Glens Falls and the Elmira/Corning areas, with equally long lists of board service and projects.
"I spent time working on community projects not because I was told to but because I always wanted to better the place where my children were growing up and my family lived," Emanuel wrote in a 2016 column he contributed for The Citizen's 200th anniversary.
In that same column, he also wrote of the special bond he had with Auburn.
"What I will always be most grateful for is a community that helped my family get through some very tough times. In a three-year period my wife and I lost three brothers, a mother and even a dog. The love and generosity of everyone that helped us through that time will stay with us for a lifetime. You should all be proud to live in a community that is always willing to come out and help each other."
Emanuel also was a fierce advocate for newspapers and journalism. Throughout his years as a publisher, he served on the New York News Publishers Association Board of Directors, including several years as its chair.
"Rick was a pleasure to work with," said Diane Kennedy, NYNPA's executive director. "His good nature was matched only by his love of his work. He will be very much missed by the many friends he made in the world of newspapers.”
Emanuel is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kelly, who was a teacher in the Auburn Enlarged City School District during the family's years in Auburn, and his two grown children, Alexandra and Eric.
Calling hours are scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira. The funeral service takes place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick’s Church, 604 Park Place, Elmira.
Emanuel's family asked that donations in his memory be made to Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021.
"His passing is a terrific loss to all of us, especially his wife Kelly, and terrific children Alex and Eric, who he has always been proud of," Cosentino said, "and to any community that was lucky enough to have him as a citizen."
Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer