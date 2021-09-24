'Ripples of Change': Statue honoring Tubman, women icons unveiled in Seneca Falls

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Karen Hill, president and CEO of the Harriet Tubman Home in Auburn, introduced Gillibrand and praised her work to establish the commission, which required congressional action.

"Senator Gillibrand made this commission happen," said Hill, who served on the commission.

In her speech, Gillibrand told the crowd that women U.S. senators fought to establish a commission so that there would be a conversation about how to commemorate the 100th anniversary and to determine how to best tell the story for children to learn about "why the struggle and the fight for the right to vote is so fundamental to this American democracy and to our shared history."

Regarding the statue, Gillibrand called the quartet "bold, brave women." She highlighted Tubman, whom she described as "one of my favorite New Yorkers of all time." Tubman is known for her work on the Underground Railroad and for leading enslaved people to freedom, but she also supported the women's suffrage movement later in her life.

Gillibrand later noted that for some women, particularly Native Americans and women of color, the right to vote wasn't granted until the 1960s. Three of the four women featured in the "Ripples of Change" statue were either Native American (Cornelius Kellogg was an Oneida leader) or Black (Tubman and Truth).