'Ripples of Change': Statue honoring Tubman, women icons unveiled in Seneca Falls

SENECA FALLS — Anna Laymon was the executive director of the Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission when she and her staff began discussing ideas to honor the women's rights activists of the past.
Laymon, who had visited Seneca Falls a few years before the commission's creation, knew what she wanted to do. She wanted to build a statue that would stand in the birthplace of women's rights.
On Friday, a dedication ceremony was held to unveil the "Ripples of Change" statue featuring four women — Laura Cornelius Kellogg, Sojourner Truth, Harriet Tubman and Martha Coffin Wright. The statue stands on East Bayard Street in Seneca Falls.
The Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission, led by Laymon, partnered with the town of Seneca Falls and the Seneca Falls Development Corporation to place the statue at the site. The statue was designed by Jane DeDecker.
Laymon recalled her first visit to Seneca Falls and recognizing that she has "never been in a place where women's stories are so elevated, are so uplifted," she said.
"This place is so special," she said.
The statue also helps to reverse a trend in the United States. As Laymon explained, only 8% of memorials, monuments and statues in the U.S. tell women's stories.
It could go down as one of the major accomplishments of the commission, which was created to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote. The dedication ceremony featured several federal, state and local leaders, including U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who was the keynote speaker.
Karen Hill, president and CEO of the Harriet Tubman Home in Auburn, introduced Gillibrand and praised her work to establish the commission, which required congressional action.
"Senator Gillibrand made this commission happen," said Hill, who served on the commission.
In her speech, Gillibrand told the crowd that women U.S. senators fought to establish a commission so that there would be a conversation about how to commemorate the 100th anniversary and to determine how to best tell the story for children to learn about "why the struggle and the fight for the right to vote is so fundamental to this American democracy and to our shared history."
Regarding the statue, Gillibrand called the quartet "bold, brave women." She highlighted Tubman, whom she described as "one of my favorite New Yorkers of all time." Tubman is known for her work on the Underground Railroad and for leading enslaved people to freedom, but she also supported the women's suffrage movement later in her life.
Gillibrand later noted that for some women, particularly Native Americans and women of color, the right to vote wasn't granted until the 1960s. Three of the four women featured in the "Ripples of Change" statue were either Native American (Cornelius Kellogg was an Oneida leader) or Black (Tubman and Truth).
"These women made the movement much larger, stronger and more powerful," Gillibrand said. "They also became role models for the next generation of women suffragists who stood in their footsteps."
The statue, according to the program for the event, is a "commitment to ensuring the visibility of women's stories for the next 100 years, to acknowledging the complexities of an imperfect but powerful movement for change, and to inspiring a new generation of leaders."
For Laymon, it's also part of a personal goal. She remembers saying that she wanted to "be part of the story" in Seneca Falls.
"I want to contribute to this place that's decided that women's history has value, it has meaning and that representing women's stories is something worthy," she said.
