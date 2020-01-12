Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered the state Department of Health to increase its monitoring of healthcare facilities in response to a "dramatic increase" in flu activity.
Facilities will be required to report "their capacity by types of patient care units, whether they have activated their surge plan and whether they have adequate ventilators and antivirals, in addition to other information," according to a news release from the governor's office.
Cayuga County has 41 flu cases consisting of Influenza Type A and B, according to a state Flu Tracker that provides information about influenza activity on a state and local level.
The tracker reports 1,044 confirmed flu cases in Central New York, which has the second-to-lowest number of cases. The Capital District between Franklin and Delaware counties has the lowest with 318 reported cases. New York City has the most, with 5,346 cases of the flu.
The additional state monitoring is being done to ensure that healthcare providers are prepared for an "influx of patients" as the flu becomes more prevalent throughout the state, Cuomo said in the release.
So far this season, there have been 32,848 confirmed flu cases and 5,694 flu-related hospitalizations with one flu-associated pediatric death, according to the release.
Last week saw a 34% increase from the previous week in state residents hospitalized with a confirmed case of the flu, also known as influenza.
"As our hospitals have experienced a surge in flu-associated hospitalizations, we are working closely with them to make sure they are equipped to meet the demands of this flu season," said Health Department Commissioner Howard Zucker in the release.
"The sizeable increase in the number of people hospitalized further emphasizes the importance of getting a flu shot now," he said. The Department of Health especially recommends the shot for people at risk for complications from the flu.
People at high risk for complications include children younger than 2, pregnant women, adults older than 65 and anyone with a weakened immune system from medications like chemotherapy and chronic steroid use.