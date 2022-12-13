 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PUBLIC SAFETY

Road open again after tractor trailer rolls over in Skaneateles

A state road in Skaneateles closed for several hours Tuesday morning after tractor trailer overturned.

The Elbridge station of the New York State Police said a call came in around 5:45 a.m. on state Route 41 north of Pork Street.

The driver of the vehicle, which was carrying pallets of top soil, struck a ditch and the tractor trailer was overturned onto the roadway, state police said. No injuries were reported and the driver was ticketed.

The top soil pallets did not spill onto the road. Crews load them onto a new vehicle and the tractor trailer was towed. The road reopened at about 11:30 a.m.

State police said other agencies at the scene included the Skaneateles Police Department and the Skaneateles Fire Department. 

