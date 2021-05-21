Roadwork to slow travel on Route 104 in Oswego County

Motorists are being advised to expect intermittent lane closures along a stretch of Route 104 in Oswego County next week.

The state Department of Transportation on Friday said that rolling, single lane closures will occur between the interchange with Interstate 81 in the Town of Parish and the intersection with Route 13 in the Town of Williamstown from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 24, through Thursday, May 27.

In a news release, the DOT said the closures are necessary to facilitate shoulder repairs and mowing. Motorists should expect a single lane with traffic controlled by flaggers.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the work zone area and pay attention to all traffic control devices, including signs and flaggers.

The DOT said that drivers should be aware that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

