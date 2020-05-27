Roadwork will require detour on I-81 north in Syracuse
Roadwork will require detour on I-81 north in Syracuse

Emergency roadwork will mean a detour this week for motorists heading north on I-81 who need to connect with I-690 west.

The state Department of Transportation said in a news release that the I-81 northbound ramp to I-690 westbound in Syracuse will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 28, and Friday, May 29.

The closures are necessary to facilitate emergency repairs on bridge decks and joints, the DOT said. A signed detour will be in place directing I-81 northbound traffic to I-690 eastbound to the Teall Avenue exit, where traffic can re-enter I-690 westbound.

Single lane closures will also be in place along I-690 westbound from the I-81 interchange to West Street. Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the highway work zones and pay attention to all traffic control devices, including signs and flaggers.

The roadwork is weather dependent with Monday, June 1, and Tuesday, June 2, as potential rain dates.

