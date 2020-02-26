Rochester-area police searching for missing teen

Police in the Rochester area are seeking help in locating a teen who has been missing since last week.
Hannah McAvoy, 17, has been missing since Friday, Feb. 21. McAvoy is a senior at Brockport High School.
Police believe McAvoy may be in the Brockport area or that she traveled to LeRoy, Rochester or Spencerport.
McAvoy is white with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.
Anyone with information can call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (585) 428-6666.