Rochester-area police searching for missing teen

Rochester-area police searching for missing teen

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Police in the Rochester area are seeking help in locating a teen who has been missing since last week. 

Hannah McAvoy, 17, has been missing since Friday, Feb. 21. McAvoy is a senior at Brockport High School. 

Police believe McAvoy may be in the Brockport area or that she traveled to LeRoy, Rochester or Spencerport. 

McAvoy is white with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. 

Anyone with information can call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (585) 428-6666. 

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News