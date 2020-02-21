Rochester man found guilty of drug charges in Cayuga County court

A Rochester man was convicted of multiple drug charges in Cayuga County Court on Friday.

In a press release, District Attorney Jon E. Budelmann said Sid Shabazz Harrison, 40, of Rochester, was found guilty after a five-day jury trial prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci.

Harrison was convicted of third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance; fourth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance and two counts of second-degree using drug paraphernalia, misdemeanors.

On Sept. 6, 2019, in the Grant Avenue area, Auburn police were executing a state parole warrant. During a search of Harrison, officers recovered more than 1/8th of an ounce of cocaine, a digital scale and a cutting agent. Harrison was then arrested.

The jury heard witness testimony Wednesday and Thursday and from Harrison on Friday. After reviewing the evidence, the jury found Harrison guilty of possessing cocaine with intent to sell.

Harrison, a four-time convicted felon, was previously convicted of selling crack cocaine in Cayuga County twice, in 2001 and 2013. Sentencing is schedule for April 30; he faces up to 12 years in state prison and three years of post-release supervision as a second-time felony drug offender and may also face up to 25 years to life as a persistent felony offender.

