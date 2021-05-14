Rochester man ID'd as victim in Thruway crash

State police said a Rochester man was killed on the state Thruway Thursday when his truck ran into the back of a tractor trailer as traffic was slowing down for a construction zone.

In a Friday news release, police said that Sylvester J. Thomas Jr., 32, was operating a 2018 Isuzu box truck westbound on I-90 at mile marker 315.6, in the town of Tyre in Seneca County at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday. He apparently failed to observe traffic slowing down ahead of him due to an upcoming lane closure and struck the rear of a 2000 International tractor trailer being operated by Jeremy J. Perrier, 48, of Westfield, PA.

Police said Thomas suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was transported to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office. Perrier was not injured.

Westbound traffic was completely closed after the accident between Weedsport and Waterloo, and traffic became backed up for about six miles. All westbound traffic was diverted off the Thruway at exit 40 in Weedsport for approximately two hours until reconstruction of the accident scene was completed.