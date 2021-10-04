Rochester mayor to resign as part of plea deal

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren agreed to resign shortly before her term ends as part of a deal to settle charges she violated campaign finance rules during her 2017 reelection campaign.

Warren was scheduled to go on trial Monday on felony charges she and two assistants took steps to evade contribution limits. Instead, Warren and her two co-defendants pleaded guilty to accepting campaign contributions that exceeded legal limits, according to the Monroe County district attorney's office.

The trial, which was assigned to Cayuga County Court Judge Thomas Leone, was expected to last four to six weeks. Leone had cleared much of his Cayuga County Court calendar as a result of the Warren trial, which was to take place in Rochester

The resignation will provide an early end to a tumultuous mayoral term in New York's third-largest city. Warren had been under heavy criticism for the city's handling of the suffocation death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died in March 2020, a week after police held him down on a city street for about two minutes until he stopped breathing.

In reaching the plea on the lesser misdemeanor charge, Warren is able to keep her law license and her pension.