Rochester police disciplinary records will be made public in online database

The city of Rochester announced Tuesday that it would create an online database of the disciplinary records of Rochester Police Department officers.
The move comes in response to the repeal of Section 50a of New York State Civil Service Law last month, which had kept those records inaccessible to the public view.
"We have already received a number of FOILs asking for such records, including one for all RPD disciplinary records,” said Justin Roj, city communications director. “This new database will allow everyone to access these records without the delay of processing a FOIL request."
The database will include all complaints about police conduct that led to disciplinary proceedings; the transcript and exhibits of any internal hearing on those complaints; the proceeding's outcome, factual findings and written opinion, and the discipline imposed, Roj said.
He said 112 of the 700-plus current officers have had disciplinary proceedings against them. Roj did not know how many overall complaints were involved.
The city said it hopes to have the database up and running as soon as possible, but no later than year-end.
"There is a large effort underway to digitize and index disciplinary records for inclusion in the database," said Roj. "However, this upfront effort will pay dividends once all of the files are available to the public online."
The definition of the type of records that will be uploaded to the database comes from the law that repealed 50a, he said.
Disciplinary actions against former Rochester police officers will not be included in the online cache. "The point of the database is to ensure that people have access to information about the officers who are currently working and can be confident they are serving their best interests," Roj said.
Roj said his office did not consult City Council but assumes council members will agree with the Warren administration’s decision to create the database. The Locust Club was not consulted.
“Again, these are public records and we’re making public records accessible. That benefits the public and the officers,” he said.
Locust Club President Mike Mazzeo voiced his concerns about the city's plan to publish records Tuesday afternoon.
"My fear and my concern is that the documents that are open to the public are accurate, that they're complete," Mazzeo said at an afternoon press conference.
Mazzeo complained about a process that would reveal an officer's disciplinary records but not any commendations they'd received or records of their acts of bravery.
"I really think that there are some out there that think we have serial killers (on the police force) and it's going to come out," Mazzeo said. "It's not going to come out, and that's why I say to my peers, 'do not be afraid of it, engage in it, let's just protect certain privacies."
Elliot Dolby Shields, a lawyer who has brought police-abuse and open-records lawsuits against the city, said the announcement was "a good first step.
"But ... historically the city and RPD have failed to adequately discipline officers who have repeatedly used excessive force," Shields said. "Thus, while this announcement is a good thing, there’s still much work to be done. The data must be comprehensive enough that the public can see where the disciplinary system has failed, so that we can push for greater accountability and meaningful reforms."
Before 50a was repealed, the records of police, corrections officers, firefighters, parole and probation officers could be viewed only by court order. Now, those records can be accessed through a Freedom of Information Law request.
New York lawmakers seized on nationwide protests calling for increased accountability among law enforcement after the death of George Floyd. Some of those proposals had languished in Albany for years, unable to garner enough support amid stiff opposition from powerful police unions.
The legislation also banned the use of chokeholds by police and the appointment of the state’s attorney general as the independent prosecutor in investigations into cases where unarmed civilians are killed by police.
Six police unions issued a joint memorandum faulting lawmakers for acting hastily and likening the slate of bills to an "attack on law enforcement," but in one jurisdiction a response to the change in records access came quickly.
The police department in Utica was the first to announce it would make personnel records readily available to the public by preemptively posting them online and started with the disciplinary records of the chief and deputy chief.
The Democrat and Chronicle asked a dozen other law enforcement agencies in the region whether they planned to follow suit, but Rochester has been the only one to announce it planned to make its records available online.
Rochester City Council member Mary Lupien and Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart were among those calling on the Rochester Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to post the disciplinary records of officers and deputies online.
“This would be a good-faith step that aligns with the spirit of the law and this moment in history,” Barnhart said.
Barnhart, a former investigative journalist, says asking people to file a FOIL process to access these records was not the right approach.
"The open records law allows governments to drag their feet for weeks or months," Barnhart said. "The process can be hard for people to navigate.”
Barnhart and Lupien repeated their call for the Sheriff's Office to follow suit and post its disciplinary records online.
“This proactive step would go a long way in holding law enforcement accountable and building trust with the community,” said Lupien.
Roj said the Warren administration decided to create the database after receiving a Freedom of Information law request that sought the disciplinary records of all city police officers. Officials said they believed the repeal of 50a obligated the city legally to release all of the records and concluded it would be more transparent and efficient to make them public to everyone at the same time.
The Democrat and Chronicle filed a request for all RPD disciplinary records on June 24.
