Rochester police disciplinary records will be made public in online database

The definition of the type of records that will be uploaded to the database comes from the law that repealed 50a, he said.

Disciplinary actions against former Rochester police officers will not be included in the online cache. "The point of the database is to ensure that people have access to information about the officers who are currently working and can be confident they are serving their best interests," Roj said.

Roj said his office did not consult City Council but assumes council members will agree with the Warren administration’s decision to create the database. The Locust Club was not consulted.

“Again, these are public records and we’re making public records accessible. That benefits the public and the officers,” he said.

Locust Club President Mike Mazzeo voiced his concerns about the city's plan to publish records Tuesday afternoon.

"My fear and my concern is that the documents that are open to the public are accurate, that they're complete," Mazzeo said at an afternoon press conference.

Mazzeo complained about a process that would reveal an officer's disciplinary records but not any commendations they'd received or records of their acts of bravery.