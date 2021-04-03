Rocking through Easter: Event substitutes for holiday egg hunt in Auburn

AUBURN — Gerri Zimmer was babysitting her grandchildren Saturday, and thought a community scavenger hunt for painted rocks in Auburn would provide some Easter fun.
The event, created by the group AuburnRox, featured multi-colored painted stones that families could search for between Friday and Sunday in lieu of Easter Egg hunts that wouldn't be held this year. Plastic eggs with candy could also be found at the four hunting locations, which included the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center and the Seward House Museum.
Zimmer's grandson Aiden Halladay scoured the grounds outside the museum, having already found a few rocks and eggs Saturday morning. Zimmer, pushing her nine-month-old granddaughter, Layla, in a stroller, said they were glad the event was available in light of so many traditional eggs hunts being canceled this year.
"I'm babysitting, so I said, 'Let's go do something,'" she said. "We did this, and we're out in the sunshine and outside in the nice weather."
At one point while searching, Aiden, 9, glanced over his shoulder and suddenly spotted one of the rocks by a tree, bolting toward it. Zimmer marveled at her grandson's eyesight. Aiden said he had noticed the eggs were always near one of the rocks.
"This is probably my favorite one," Aiden said of a purple rock with polka dots that he had found at one point.
Not too long after arriving at the neighboring heritage center, Aiden shouted with excitement when he discovered a large golden colored rock.
Jenna Dorsey, the founder of AuburnRox, previously told The Citizen that she made the group five years ago, when she moved from Connecticut to Auburn. She said she was familiar with the concept and she believed it would help her be outdoors and meet people. She noted the group truly took off once the pandemic began. Dorsey added that she believed that was due to the festivities needing minimal contact with other people. She said she received permission from the city and the event locations for the weekend's search, and said that she is looking forward to collaborating with the city and others for future activities.
"We're just doing this to spread joy and make something fun for the community, and have a good time ourselves," she said.
