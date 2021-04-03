Rocking through Easter: Event substitutes for holiday egg hunt in Auburn

Jenna Dorsey, the founder of AuburnRox, previously told The Citizen that she made the group five years ago, when she moved from Connecticut to Auburn. She said she was familiar with the concept and she believed it would help her be outdoors and meet people. She noted the group truly took off once the pandemic began. Dorsey added that she believed that was due to the festivities needing minimal contact with other people. She said she received permission from the city and the event locations for the weekend's search, and said that she is looking forward to collaborating with the city and others for future activities.