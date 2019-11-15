The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse recently welcomed two new residents.
Two male red river hogs, named Zile and Zambezi, are part of a new exhibit at the zoo, according to a news release.
African red river hogs are native to western and central Africa, where they are mainly based in rain forests. They are named after their red coats and their tendency to wallow in streams and rivers, the news release said. Nile and Zambezi were born in the Oklahoma City Zoo in 2018. Their Rosamond Gifford exhibit was made by staff on the site of the former swan pond by the American Bison exhibit.
Jellyfish, Komodo dragon and kiwi exhibits have been added to the zoo this year, along with the elephant preserve expanding to over six acres. Various animals including twin Amur leopard cub, a baby American bison and a baby Asian elephant were born at the zoo as well.
"Our community is lucky to be home to a world-class zoo. Thanks to the leadership of zoo director Ted Fox and his expert staff, we have unveiled a number of improvements and new animals including our newest residents Nile and Zambezi," Onondaga County executive J. Ryan McMahon II said in the news release.