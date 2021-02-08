UPDATED: Weedsport man dies in Mentz crash

A Weedsport man died in a two-vehicle crash in the town of Mentz on Monday afternoon, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said

According to a press release, the accident occurred at about 3:23 p.m. on Route 31 just west of Centerport Road.

A 2007 white Dodge pickup truck operated by Tristan R Hope, 24, of Auburn, traveling west on Route 31 crossed the center line of the road striking an eastbound 2017 black Nissan pickup truck operated by Michael P. Maltese, 52, of Weedsport, the sheriff's office said.

Maltese was pronounced dead at the scene. Hope was transported to Upstate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office said. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the accident can contact Detective Josh Blanchard at (315) 253-3902.

Also assisting was the New York State Police, Cayuga County 911 Center, Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office, Cayuga County Coroner’s Office, Port Byron Fire Department, Port Byron Ambulance, Weedsport Fire Department, Weedsport Ambulance, Jordan Ambulance and AMR Ambulance, according to the news release.

Route 31 was closed to traffic between Maple Avenue and West Brutus Street, according to an alert from the state Department of Transportation. All lanes of Route 31 reopened at about 7:10 p.m.