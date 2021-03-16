 Skip to main content
Route 34 project will cause months of traffic detours in Auburn and Fleming
INFRASTRUCTURE

Route 34 project will cause months of traffic detours in Auburn and Fleming

Bike South Street

Shared-lane markings appear on South Street in Auburn.

 The Citizen file

A major construction project beginning this week on Route 34 between Auburn and Fleming will require about seven months of traffic detours.

Tree removal now underway marks the start of a reconstruction of South Street (Route 34) in Auburn from the intersection of Clymer Street and Metcalf Drive to the town of Fleming.

Auburn officials said in a news release that the $7.2 million South Street Corridor Enhancement Project will combine several major construction projects into one, including replacing the Wood Brook culvert; replacing the water main under the road with a new and larger water main; storm and sanitary sewer service installations; reconstructing the roadway; replacing and extending existing sidewalks and curbing; and installing new street lights and trees.

A primary traffic detour will be implemented with the start of utility construction operations on April 5 that will allow for local traffic only until about Nov. 1. The project completion date is scheduled for Nov. 19.

Auburn officials said that federal and state grants will pay for nearly 80% of the total project cost, with $1.45 million being funded within the Auburn general and municipal utilities funds.

Only local traffic will be permitted on South Street to access homes and businesses within the project limits. All truck traffic must use the designated detour. Emergency services will continue to have access.

Northbound traffic from Fleming will be directed to Sand Beach Road and follow signs for Route 38 North (Lake Avenue). Make a left on Swift Street and follow to South Street.

Traffic from Auburn will turn left onto Swift Street (Route 38), follow Swift Street to Lake Avenue, turn right onto Lake Avenue and follow signs for Route 38 South. Vehicles will then enter the traffic circle and turn right onto Sand Beach Road to South Street Road (Route 34).

Project schedule

Major work phases

• March 16 - begin tree removals

• April 5 - water main and drainage work begins; South Street (Route 34) detour begins, local traffic only

• April to October - water main replacement, storm and sanitary sewer installations, culvert replacement, road reconstruction, installation of curbing and sidewalks

• October – final paving

• Nov. 1 – detour ends

• Nov. 19 – project completion

