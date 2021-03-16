Route 34 project will cause months of traffic detours in Auburn and Fleming

A major construction project beginning this week on Route 34 between Auburn and Fleming will require about seven months of traffic detours.

Tree removal now underway marks the start of a reconstruction of South Street (Route 34) in Auburn from the intersection of Clymer Street and Metcalf Drive to the town of Fleming.

Auburn officials said in a news release that the $7.2 million South Street Corridor Enhancement Project will combine several major construction projects into one, including replacing the Wood Brook culvert; replacing the water main under the road with a new and larger water main; storm and sanitary sewer service installations; reconstructing the roadway; replacing and extending existing sidewalks and curbing; and installing new street lights and trees.

A primary traffic detour will be implemented with the start of utility construction operations on April 5 that will allow for local traffic only until about Nov. 1. The project completion date is scheduled for Nov. 19.

Auburn officials said that federal and state grants will pay for nearly 80% of the total project cost, with $1.45 million being funded within the Auburn general and municipal utilities funds.