Route 38 reopens after motor vehicle crash in Conquest

A motor vehicle accident in the town of Conquest Wednesday afternoon resulted in injuries and the closure of state Route 38 for more than an hour.

Conquest, Port Byron, Cato Fire, AMR Ambulance and Throop Ambulance responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a utility pole at Marvin Road and Route 38 at about 2:30 p.m.

Occupants of the vehicle had to be extricated and a Medivac helicopter was called in to transfer at least one injured person to a hospital.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Route 38 between Hard Point Road and Spring Lake Road were closed because of the crash at 2:50 p.m. The road reopened at about 4 p.m. according to an alert from the state Department of Transportation.

Additional information was not available at press time.

