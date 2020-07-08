Route 38 reopens after motor vehicle crash in Conquest
alert
CAYUGA COUNTY

Route 38 reopens after motor vehicle crash in Conquest

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance
Deposit Photos

A motor vehicle accident in the town of Conquest Wednesday afternoon resulted in injuries and the closure of state Route 38 for more than an hour.

Conquest, Port Byron, Cato Fire, AMR Ambulance and Throop Ambulance responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a utility pole at Marvin Road and Route 38 at about 2:30 p.m.

Occupants of the vehicle had to be extricated and a Medivac helicopter was called in to transfer at least one injured person to a hospital.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Route 38 between Hard Point Road and Spring Lake Road were closed because of the crash at 2:50 p.m. The road reopened at about 4 p.m. according to an alert from the state Department of Transportation.

Additional information was not available at press time. 

0
0
0
12
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Conversation with upstate NY Legislature candidates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News