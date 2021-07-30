Route 414 south of Seneca Falls to close for a month

Cayuga County-area residents who use state Route 414 to get to Watkins Glen, Corning and other points south will encounter a detour starting next week that will last into early September.

The state Department of Transportation announced that from Monday, Aug. 2, through Sept. 1, the road will be closed for roughly 1 mile, starting from the intersection with Seneca County Route 121 south to Zwick Road in the town of Fayette, which is south of Seneca Falls.

The closure to thru traffic is needed for a box culvert replacement project, the DOT said. Signs directing travelers to points south through a detour along state Route 96 will be in place.

Updates on this and other regional DOT projects can be obtained by calling 511 or visiting www.511.org.

