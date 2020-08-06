Route 90 paving to begin Monday between King Ferry and Aurora

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Drivers should expect alternating lane closures during an upcoming paving project on Route 90 in Cayuga County.

The state Department of Transportation said that pavement rehabilitation work will begin Monday, Aug. 10, from King Ferry to just inside the village of Aurora.

The paving project will encompass both north and southbound lanes, the DOT said, and the repaving of the 7.3-mile section of Route 90 will include the rehabilitation of driving lanes and shoulders, as well as installation of fresh pavement markings.

Drivers should expect alternating lane closures controlled by flaggers during construction. Work is expected to be completed by Thursday, Aug. 20.

Motorists are reminded to move over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones, the DOT said, and fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.

