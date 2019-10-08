Milling and paving work set to begin on U.S. Route 20 will temporarily change traffic patterns in the village of Skaneateles next week.
Work on Route 20, also referred to as Genesee Street in the village, will extend from one side of the village to the other, and is scheduled to last from Oct. 14 through Oct. 18.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
During that time, parking on the street will be prohibited and traffic will be reduced to one lane.
Construction is planned for N.Y. Route 41 within the village the following week.