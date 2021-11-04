 Skip to main content
BUSINESS

RV store leaves Fingerlakes Mall after ownership change

Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

After a change in ownership, the Great Outdoors RV Superstore has pulled out of Fingerlakes Mall.

The store left in late October, mall General Manager Rene Patterson told The Citizen on Thursday. Its exit is a result of the death of Great Outdoors co-owner Jerry Fitzpatrick in July, which led to the sale of the 33-year-old company to Wilkins Recreational Vehicles, of Bath. Wilkins continues to operate the Great Outdoors locations in Fulton and Clay.

Patterson said the exit was a surprise. The mall location was one of the company's best, and as RV sales exploded during the COVID-19 pandemic, it had trouble maintaining inventory.

Great Outdoors opened in summer 2017 in the 41,000-square-foot anchor space vacated by Sears in 2015.

A representative of the company told The Citizen at the time that the store would complement fellow outdoor retailer Bass Pro Shops, capitalize on the camping scene in the Finger Lakes, and create 10 to 15 jobs. Patterson said the company invested significant resources in the space, installing offices and bay doors so RVs could be displayed in the showroom. 

Patterson said Fingerlakes Mall is already working to fill the space. 

"We want to bring in a large retailer," he said. "Another RV place is on the board, but we're looking at all options."

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

