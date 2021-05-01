Safety concerns over deteriorating Auburn church force road to be closed

A section of a street in downtown Auburn is closed indefinitely over concerns with the structural integrity of an abandoned church.

The Auburn Police Department said in a post on its Facebook page Friday night that due to the "deteriorating condition" of the former AME Zion Church at 71 Wall St., Washington Street between Wall and Van Anden streets will be closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic except for residents living on Washington Street.

APD said there are concerns with the condition of the structure's steeple, especially with regard to wind and weather conditions.

Access in and out of that closed area of Washington Street will be available from the Van Anden Street side only, APD said.

"The street will remain closed until further guidance is given from city officials on the condition of 71 Wall St.," APD said.

Auburn Fire Department Chief Mark Fritz said Saturday that the street section will remain closed until the city determines their next steps with the building. He said there were citizen concerns Friday night that the church building had become degraded further than it already was.