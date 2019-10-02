The latest monthly sales tax report from the Cayuga County Treasurer's Office shows sales tax collection revenue for the city of Auburn, the county and all its towns and villages has increased through September compared with the same time in 2018.
So far, a shared total of $31.722 million has been collected by the county, city, and towns and villages compared with $31.038 million at the end of September 2018, for a 2.2% increase.
The county government has so far collected $15.861 million, up 2.2% from where is was at the end of September 2018. The city has collected $6.34 million, up from $6.195, or 2.3%. Towns went up 2.2% to $8.377 million, while villages increased 1.4% to $1.144 million.
That's a continuation of the same upward trend the city and county experienced last year, and a reversal of the decrease experienced by towns and villages.
At the end of last year, the city collected $9.25 million, a 7.9% increase from the $8.57 million collected in 2017. Similarly, the county government increased its collections by 1.3%, going from $22.84 million to $23.13 million.
Conversely, towns saw a 2.7% reduction between the end of 2017 and 2018, dropping from $12.54 million to $12.21 million. Villages' collections went from $1.72 million to $1.68 million, a 2.4% decrease.
All combined, the different governments collected $46.27 million by the end of 2018, increasing from $45.67 million in 2017 despite the losses for towns and villages.
The towns, villages and the county government split the sales tax revenue collected from any purchases within the county that are outside the city of Auburn. A portion of that amount is then also paid to the state.