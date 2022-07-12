Salt, snow plowing and more: NY awards Cayuga County $216K for shared services

Local governments in Cayuga County have been recognized for shared service projects that saved public dollars.

The New York Department of State awarded $216,575 for four projects, the largest of which was $106,649 for an agreement between the town of Sterling and the village of Fair Haven. Sterling provides ice control and snow plowing services to the village.

Southern Cayuga school district and the town of Venice received $80,000 for sharing a salt storage facility. A separate award of $18,260 was given to the Cayuga County Office of Real Property Tax Services to provide assessment services for the town of Owasco.

Rounding out the awards is $11,666.65 for five municipalities — the towns of Cato, Ira, Sterling and Victory, and the village of Fair Haven — to purchase an asphalt roller for paving projects.

The funding is provided through the state's County-Wide Shared Services Initiative, which encourages municipalities to find ways to streamline operations. The county developed a plan in 2019 to achieve those goals.

"Finding efficiencies is an essential function of government partners which results in saving money and easing the burden on New York's municipalities," Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez said. "The County-Wide Shared Services Initiative has resulted in over 100 projects across New York state. Congratulations to Cayuga County for finding ways to streamline local government programs."

Cayuga County Legislature Chairman David Gould said the county is continuing to pursue other shared services projects through annual meetings with the city of Auburn, towns and villages. The next meeting is scheduled for this summer. At that meeting, the municipalities will review projects to include in their 2023 shared services plan.

"We hope to have continued success reducing the tax burden for the residents of Cayuga County," Gould added.

According to the Department of State, the County-Wide Shared Services Initiative has endorsed more than 100 projects that generated more than $35 million in savings over a five-year period.

For the current fiscal year, the initiative will provide a 100% match of taxpayer savings for new shared services projects that are implemented.