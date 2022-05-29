Saluting sacrifice: Five Cayuga County veterans added to Vietnam Honor Roll

Battlefields aren't the only places Americans lose their lives in service to their country.

Memorial Day conjures images of soldiers dying in combat, in uniform. But some perish long after their tours of duty, far away from front lines.

That's what happened to these five Cayuga County veterans of the Vietnam War. Each was added this year to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund's In Memory Honor Roll, which recognizes those who returned home from the war but later died as a result of their service. The five are among 513 additions to the roll this year, including former Secretary of State Colin Powell.

The five — Thomas Terrance Moore, Phillip George Woodman, Raymond J. Riley, Roger Warren Cuff and James B. Lees — have much in common. Most of them passed away within the last few years due to exposure to Agent Orange, the highly toxic herbicide sprayed by the U.S. military throughout South Vietnam to destroy crops and deprive enemies the cover of foliage.

The veterans also shared a home in Cayuga County. They were remembered lovingly by their families. And they have the gratitude of their country.

Thomas Terrance Moore

Moore, of Auburn, passed away Feb. 3, 2021. He served in Vietnam as a military policeman in the Army.

His wife, AJ Bosman, told The Citizen they met at a restaurant near SUNY Brockport years after his service. While he was in Vietnam, she was protesting at home.

"I used to tell him, 'You got mad at Jane Fonda when you should have got mad at the U.S. government,'" she said.

But Moore, who went on to a career as a New York State Trooper, was compassionate in ways that surprised Bosman. She also used to tell him he was "the nicest cop I ever met."

He didn't say much about Vietnam, but she recalls one story vividly. Moore befriended a 10-year-old native boy there, and wanted to adopt him — until he was killed by an improvised explosive.

"That was really emotional for him," said Bosman, who noted that her husband had post-traumatic stress disorder. "So much killing."

Moore and Bosman got married in 1977 and moved to Auburn around 1980. He was active with several veterans groups, including the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion and the Vets of the Nam Era. With them, he sold "POW/MIA" flags and participated in other fundraisers for causes like the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. But he also enjoyed the fellowship, Bosman said.

Moore retired from the state police around 1998 due to a back injury he sustained when he was struck by a car on the job, followed by a hand injury. He moved to St. Croix, but often came back to central New York in the summer as Bosman continued her law practice in Oneida County. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, she said.

Exposure to Agent Orange eventually led Moore to develop brain cancer. He was 73.

"If anyone deserves this kind of recognition, he does," Bosman said.

Phillip George Woodman

Woodman, of Auburn, passed away Nov. 4, 2021. A St. Regis Mohawk, he served two years in the Army's 59th Land Clearing Company in Vietnam.

His wife, Bonnie Woodman, told The Citizen he didn't talk about his service often. She didn't know much about it herself, having married Phillip in 1995.

Phillip did tell his wife how difficult it was coming home from the unpopular war because of the way some veterans were treated by their fellow citizens. Bonnie also recalled Phillip talking up the snakes in the jungly country to his grandchildren, whom he was fond of scaring in a joking way. He had a sarcastic personality, one that earned him the nickname "Kooky."

Phillip took in many stray cats and birds. Bonnie has assumed that duty, she said with a laugh. He liked fishing, she said, but not hunting. He didn't like using a gun.

Phillip died from organ failure and prostate cancer due to his exposure to Agent Orange, Bonnie said. He was 72.

Raymond J. Riley

Riley, of Auburn, passed away Oct. 13, 2019. He was a Seabee, a member of a Navy construction battalion. He served in Vietnam in 1968 and 1969, his daughter Amba Hyde told The Citizen.

Among the projects Riley helped build were the country's Highway No. 1, as well as an asphalt plant.

"He told me they took down a mountain, built the plant and then put the mountain back on top of it," Hyde said.

Riley's job, which at one point stationed him near Phu Bai, meant handling explosives regularly. He also told his daughter about quietly venturing down roads early in the morning, before they were swept by bomb detectors. They would later tell him how many bombs they found just footsteps away from her father's path, she said.

Riley didn't see much combat himself, aside from being knocked out of his bunk by a shell hitting the area. He was once shot at by enemy forces not to kill him, but to "let him know they were there."

Hyde thinks her father didn't face much trouble because he worked by himself a lot. But he took pleasure helping the people he met, she said, including a Vietnamese girl he called "Little John."

The war was one chapter in a 17-year military career for Riley that took him to the Army and Air Force in addition to the Navy. In Auburn, he worked as a lumberjack and replaced and repaired railroad tracks. But he stopped working in 1982, when he had an artificial valve placed in his heart as a result of his exposure to Agent Orange. He became a stay-at-home dad, Hyde said.

Riley spent a lot of time with Hyde as she grew up, and with her daughters as they grew up. He was as big a kid as any of them, she said, going roller-skating and camping with glee. He used to snow-blow their entire neighborhood, sometimes wearing his beloved Seabee jacket. He had the insignia added to many of his belongings.

"I know he enjoyed life," Hyde said. "He was just different. He walked to his own drum. He always did the unexpected, at least around us. But that was just how he was."

Riley later developed lung cancer, again due to Agent Orange. Riley was stitching the Seabee emblem onto another jacket, but wasn't able to finish it before he passed away. He was 87.

Roger Warren Cuff

Cuff, of Weedsport, passed away Aug. 29, 2000.

Cuff served in the Army, but further details of his time in Vietnam are unknown. His wife of 26 years, Linda, declined to be interviewed for this story by The Citizen.

According to his obituary, Cuff worked for the Carrier Corporation for more than 22 years. After an extended illness, he was buried with military rites in Weedsport Rural Cemetery. He was 53.

James B. Lees

Lees, of Port Byron, known as Jim, passed away April 6, 2021. A specialist five power generator equipment operator for the Army, he served in Vietnam from January 1970 to July 1971. During that time Lees earned the Bronze Star Medal, among several other decorations, for "meritorious achievement in ground operations against hostile forces."

His daughter, Tammi Lees, once asked her grandmother why Jim enlisted in the Army. He said, "I think I can help."

Jim also had two younger brothers, Tammi told The Citizen, and hoped that enlisting might keep them out of the war. After doing so in 1968, he attended the U.S. Army Engineer School. He wasn't deployed to Vietnam at first. But when he learned a friend was being sent there, Jim volunteered to be deployed so his friend wouldn't be alone, Tammi said.

"It speaks to the person he is," she said. "So selfless. His family meant everything to him, and we felt that."

Jim worked in heating, ventilation and air conditioning manufacturing for 47 years, starting as a laborer and retiring as a general foreman for Singer Co., which became SynderGeneral and eventually Daikin McQuay. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and watching sports with his family, including his children's sporting events. He never missed one, Tammi said.

Like many veterans, her father didn't say much about his time in Vietnam. From reading letters he wrote home, she knows he was lonely, the weather was terrible and the work was hard. In every letter, though, he assured his mother and grandmother that he was going to be OK. Tammi knows he was proud of his medals as well, particularly his Bronze Star.

Agent Orange began to affect Jim later in life, his daughter said. He died from an arrhythmia due to coronary artery disease caused by his exposure. He was 71.

Lees said she and her mother, Cynthia, will attend this year's In Memory Honor Roll ceremony on Father's Day in Washington, D.C.

"I couldn't have asked for a better father," she said. "I'm grateful he'll be recognized for sacrificing his life."

To learn more To see the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund's In Memory Honor Roll, visit vvmf.org/honor-roll.

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.