Salvation Army in Auburn closed temporarily due to COVID-19

The Salvation Army in downtown Auburn has closed temporarily due to a COVID-19 outbreak there.

The 18 E. Genesee St. building will reopen as soon as possible, Capt. Holly Johnson posted on Facebook on Friday.

The local Salvation Army's services are suspended in the meantime. Those include the weekly soup kitchens from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 3 to 4:15 p.m. Sundays.

The building's roof is also flooded, Johnson added, and the Salvation Army is working to fix it.

For more information, find the local Salvation Army on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0