 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
AUBURN

Salvation Army in Auburn closed temporarily due to COVID-19

  • Updated
2020 Photos Of The Year 51.JPG (copy)

Mary Clifford delivers takeout lunches to those in need at the Salvation Army in Auburn in March 2020. The Salvation Army had to close its soup kitchen to sit-down dining due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Salvation Army in downtown Auburn has closed temporarily due to a COVID-19 outbreak there.

The 18 E. Genesee St. building will reopen as soon as possible, Capt. Holly Johnson posted on Facebook on Friday.

The local Salvation Army's services are suspended in the meantime. Those include the weekly soup kitchens from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 3 to 4:15 p.m. Sundays.

The building's roof is also flooded, Johnson added, and the Salvation Army is working to fix it.

For more information, find the local Salvation Army on Facebook.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Flooding at Hoopes Park in Auburn

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News